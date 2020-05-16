Rishi And Neetu Kapoor In Priceless Throwback Pics Shared By Daughter Riddhima

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared this photo. (Image courtesy: riddhimakapoorsahniofficial )

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared several new priceless memories featuring her father and mother Neetu Kapoor on her social media account. Riddhima has been sharing throwback pictures of her father, who died in Mumbai last month, for a while now. Posting four new photos, dipped in nostalgia, on her Instagram stories, Riddhima captioned them in the sweetest way possible. Sharing one of the photos, which features Rishi and Neetu Kapoor smiling with all their heart, Riddhima wrote: "Love" while the caption on her other story featuring a solo picture of Neetu Kapoor read: "Such a beauty." She captioned another pictures of her parents as "classic."

Screenshot of Riddhima's Instagram story.

Riddhima's Instagram stories also included a picture of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor with their son Ranbir and his girlfriend Alia. The picture appears to be from the time when Ranbir and Alia visited Rishi Kapoor in New York, where he underwent treatment for cancer.

In a separate story, Riddhima recalled how her dad loved to play scrabble in his free time and wrote: "My dad loved his scrabble. He brought this in New York."

Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on April 30 after being admitted to the hospital a day before. On the day of his death, Riddhima shared a heart-wrenching note, which read: "Papa, I love you. I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior," Riddhima read am excerpt from Riddhima's post. "I will miss you every day. I will miss your FaceTime calls every day! Until we meet again papa, I love you."

Rishi Kapoor battled cancer for two years and spent most of last year undergoing treatment in New York. He was 67.