'Love You Always, Papa': Rishi Kapoor's Daughter Riddhima Shares Prayer Meet Pics

Actor Rishi Kapoor's family organised a prayer meet for the late actor at their home on Tuesday. Pictures from the close-knit prayer meet were shared by Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who has been sharing several posts remembering her father, on her social media profile. In one of the pictures, Riddhima can be seen standing next to her late father's photograph. Alongside it, she wrote, "Love you always, Papa." In another photo, Riddhima and her brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor, can be seen sitting next to each other with their hands joined in prayer. She remembered her father with these words in the caption: "Your legacy will live on forever. We love you."

Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on April 30 after being admitted to the hospital a day before. Riddhima, who lives with her husband and daughter in Delhi, couldn't attend her father's funeral due to the ongoing lockdown. She reached Mumbai on May 2 after she was granted permission to travel via road. Last week, a photo of Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir from Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet went viral on social media. Riddhima was also a part of the prayer meet, news agency PTI quoted family sources as saying. Here's the photo we are talking about:

On the day of Rishi Kapoor's death, Riddhima shared an emotional post, in which she wrote: "Papa, I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior. I will miss you every day. I will miss your FaceTime calls every day! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you! Until we meet again, papa. I love you - your Mushk forever."

Rishi Kapoor battled cancer for two years and spent most of last year undergoing treatment in New York. He was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on April 29 with a colon infection. Rishi Kapoor was 67.