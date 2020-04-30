'Until We Meet Again, Papa': Rishi Kapoor's Daughter Riddhima Shares Emotional Note

Riddhima and Rishi Kapoor in a father-daughter moment (courtesy riddhimakapoorsahniofficial )

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's heart-wrenching post for her father will make you tear up. The 67-year-old actor died in Mumbai on Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer. "Papa, I love you. I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior," read an excerpt from Riddhima's post. "I will miss you every day. I will miss your FaceTime calls every day! Until we meet again papa, I love you," Riddhima captioned the father-daughter selfie she shared on Instagram. Riddhima, who is a jewellery designer, lives in New Delhi with her husband, industrialist Bharat Sahni, and daughter. She has been granted permission to drive from New Delhi to Mumbai, a distance of 1,400 kms, for the funeral.

Take a look at Riddhima's post for father Rishi Kapoor:

Riddhima Kapoor applied to be allowed to travel to Mumbai on Wednesday night. "She sought permission late at night. We had it within minutes," a senior police officer told NDTV. It will take her 18 hours to make the journey by road to Mumbai. India is currently in lockdown against the coronavirus until May 3. In a statement released after Rishi Kapoor's death, the family appealed to fans to respect lockdown rules.

Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor, who was pictured being driven out of hospital on Thursday, shared the family statement on her Instagram with the folded hands emoji. Neetu Kapoor accompanied her husband to New York where he spent nearly a year being treated for cancer.

Here's an excerpt from the family statement, which is an endearing tribute to the late actor: "He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."

Rishi Kapoor's niece Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback memory of her uncle:

Karisma's sister Kareena was pictured at the hospital on Thursday with her husband Saif.

2019 films The Body and Jhootha Kahin Ka were Rishi Kapoor's last films. He was to star in a Bollywood adaptation of The Intern with Deepika Padukone.