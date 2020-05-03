A Pic Of Ranbir And Neetu Kapoor From Rishi Kapoor's Prayer Meet At Home

A fanpage shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ranbirian.forever_)

Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor organised a prayer meet for the late actor at their Mumbai residence. Rishi Kapoor died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday morning after fighting cancer for a prolonged time. Now, a picture from the Bobby actor's prayer meet is doing the rounds on the Internet. The photo has been shared on social media by several fan pages on their respective accounts and it is breaking the hearts of many. In the photograph, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen sitting next to a picture of the late actor in their home. Ranbir can be seen wearing a saffron turban in the photograph.

Here's the picture we are talking about:

Rishi Kapoor's last rites were performed on Thursday afternoon at Mumbai's Chandanwadi crematorium with only his family members, including Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rima Jain and close friends like Abhishek Bachchan and Alia Bhatt in attendance. Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni couldn't attend his funeral as she wasn't present in the city at that time so she watched the funeral via video call. Riddhima, who was in New Delhi on Thursday, was granted permission to drive to Mumbai via road amid the coronavirus lockdown to be with her family. She arrived in Mumbai on Saturday.

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Body, in which he co-starred with Emraan Hashmi. He was about to start filming an adaptation of Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway's The Intern with Deepika Padukone.