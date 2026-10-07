Will Shagun Sharma Enter <i>Bigg Boss 20</i> As A Wildcard? Here's What She Said

Shagun Sharma has revealed whether she is planning to enter the Bigg Boss 20 house as a wildcard contestant. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 fame has said that, for now, she does not see herself joining the ongoing reality show, as she feels she is not in the right headspace to deal with the pressure that comes with living inside the Bigg Boss house.

Speaking to Telly Chakkar, Shagun explained that she is not mentally prepared for a show that runs for several months. “Mentally I am not ready for a show jo 3-4 mahine chalta hai.” She said she currently considers herself to be in a “vulnerable state” and believes situations inside the house could affect her more than she would like.

Shagun Sharma also spoke about how she may react if she finds herself in repeated confrontations with other contestants. “Agar mujhe 3 log kuch aa ke kuch keh denge to main dukhi ho jaungi. Ya to main overcompensate, overexplain karne lagungi, ho sakta hai main badtameezi pe utar aaun. I think either ways it's something I don't want to do,” she said.

For now, that means fans should not expect to see Shagun as a wildcard on Bigg Boss 20. However, the actress has not closed the door on the reality show completely. She said she could think about taking up the challenge at a later stage if she reaches a point where she feels more confident about handling difficult situations.

“Agar somewhere down the line I feel I am mature enough and I am mentally strong enough to tackle situation then why not... it gives you fame overnight,” Shagun said.

Her comments come after her first experience with reality television. Shagun was among the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, where viewers got to see her outside the fictional characters she has played on television. The reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, was won by Avinash Mishra.

Bigg Boss 20, meanwhile, premiered on September 6 and is hosted by Salman Khan. The season features contestants including Love Gill, Mahhi Vij, Amrapali Dubey, Arishfa Khan and Qazi Touqeer. The show airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.

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