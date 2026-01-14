Will Hrithik Roshan Return With <i>Kaabil 2</i>? Director Sanjay Gupta Drops A Hint

A year ago, Hrithik Roshan publicly announced that he wished to be a part of the Kaabil sequel. It looks like director Sanjay Gupta has listened to his wish. In his latest X post, the director dropped a hint that Kaabil 2 is on its way.

An X user asked Sanjay Gupta: "One of my absolute top picks as far as revenge thrillers go! @iHrithik in top form as a blind protagonist in this excellent @_SanjayGupta cliffhanger. My only question is: WHEN do we get to see #Kaabil2! #muchawaited"

And this time far DEADELLIER!!!! https://t.co/XUka7sHyJ3 — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 13, 2026

"It's R E A D Y!! And this time far DEADELIER!!!!" wrote Sanjay Gupta.

The internet appears to be intrigued by the word "Refleady!"

A user wrote: "Someone decode this word please 'R E F L A D Y'."

Another user asked: "@grok What is R E F L A D Y mentioned by Sanjay Gupta Sir in this post?"

While Sanjay Gupta hasn't specified if Hrithik Roshan will be a part of the sequel, the internet seems interested in that piece of information above all.

"Are you seriously making it with HR?" wrote one user.

Another said: "Sir, is it happening, seriously!?"

Tagging a fan page dedicated to Hrithik Roshan, a user wrote: "@HrithikRules, could you please confirm the same?"

About Kaabil

Released in 2017, Kaabil featured Hrithik Roshan as a visually impaired voice artist. Critics and audiences agreed that Hrithik carried the film on his shoulders, elevating it from a regular revenge saga.

The confirmation of Kaabil 2 comes nearly a year after Hrithik Roshan himself said the film deserves a sequel. In January 2025, during the promotion of The Roshans, Hrithik appeared in a promotional video and was asked which of his films should get a sequel. "I'd go with Kaabil," the actor replied.

The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy, and Rohit Roy. Written by Vijay Kumar Mishra and produced by Rakesh Roshan under his banner Filmkraft Productions, it received a mixed response from audiences.