Why Taapsee Pannu Skipped A 'Big Name' And Got Her College Friend To Design Her Wedding Outfits

Taapsee Pannu fans, rejoice! We have some new information about her dreamy, intimate wedding. The actress married her longtime boyfriend, badminton player Mathias Boe, in March. The couple kept the wedding a private affair and did not share pictures or videos from the festivities on social media. Now, in a chat with Hindustan Times, Taapsee talked about her wedding outfits. Breaking away from the classic lehenga, the actress shared that she chose a salwar kameez for that quintessential Punjabi bridal look. She said, “I've grown up seeing Sikh, Gurudwara weddings, so for me, the vintage idea, the classic idea of getting married was always in a proper red salwar kameez paired with a dupatta with kinari on the border. That's the only way I know a bride looks like a bride, and it didn't feel real wedding vibe to me to imagine myself dressing up in pastel-hued lehengas."

Explaining why she didn't approach big designers for her wedding outfit, Taapsee Pannu mentioned, “Also because when you have some big name on board, then the chances of the news getting leaked out are very high, and I wanted to keep it very private. So, my college friend, Mani Bhatia designed all my outfits, and that's how I wanted. I didn't have any lehenga in my entire wedding because I wanted to dance a lot on all functions."

Sharing more details about her fashion choices for the festivities, Taapsee Pannu added, “For haldi, I wore a very vintage Punjabi style of lungi teamed up with a kurta, similar to what you saw in DDLJ, along with floral accessory. For the sangeet, I had worn bell-bottom styled pants with bling work on the top and jacket, and diamond solitaires as the only accessory. For the wedding, I wore a traditional Punjabi saggi phull which is a hair accessory, along with a very light necklace and earrings that my grandmother gave to my mother at her wedding. I had no other jing bang for the Indian wedding. My chooda and kaleere also were very basic.”

Since Mathias Boe is from Denmark, the couple incorporated two different wedding rituals – one Punjabi and the other Danish. Just as she wanted her Punjabi wedding attire to be authentic, Taapsee also ensured her Danish wedding outfit reflected genuine tradition. Revealing her journey to Denmark to meet a designer, the actress said, “I went to Copenhagen to this designer called Lasse Spangenberg, as that was the only name Mathias suggested me. I and my sister Shagun were in Denmark for five days, we did all the fittings etc, and I got my entire gown, veil, bird cage, everything and travelled back with it to India. There's a tradition in Denmark to wear something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue on your wedding day. So the gown was ‘new', I wore an ‘old' pair of heels from my closet, I ‘borrowed' pearl earrings from my stylist Devki, and on my veil, I had gotten some important dates of our relationship embroidered, which was in ‘blue' in colour.”

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Dunki.