Taapsee Pannu And Mathias Boe's Udaipur Wedding: Inside Video Of The Haldi Decor

A glimpse of Taapsee and Mathias' haldi ceremony. (courtesy: the.wedding.factory)

Taapsee Pannu married her longtime boyfriend and Badminton player Mathias Boe in Udaipur in March this year. An inside video from the couple's grand haldi ceremony was shared on The Wedding Factory and The Wedding Wale's official Instagram handles on Saturday. The wedding was organised by The Wedding Factory, an event management company owned by Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu and Farah Sood. The video was titled, "Our favourite elements from Taapsee and Mathias' haldi." Speaking of the stunning interiors of the ceremony - it comprised custom illustrated blocks of Taapsee and Mathias, artisanal Indian illustrations with Disco balls, painted shuttlecocks with floral accents, potted flowers with miniature centerpieces, multi-colour lounge seating, full bloom haldi throne, Turkish carpets and spices and an Indi-fusion DJ console.

The caption on the video posted by The Wedding Factory on Instagram read, "Get ready for an exclusive sneak peek into Taapsee and Mathias'Haldi decor - it's quirky, vibrant, and full of fun and drama! Designed with their fun-loving personalities and unique professions in mind, every corner is bursting with energy and excitement! This is where the fun begins, and the good times never end."

Meanwhile, the guests at the Udaipur wedding included Taapsee'sThappad co-star Pavail Gulati, Abhilash Thapliyal (actor of Aspirants) and writer Kanika Dhillon. Badminton players Satwiksai Raj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, coached by Mathais Boe, were also among the attendees.

Taapsee Pannu, who made her Hindi film debut with Chashme Baddoor in 2013, is best-known for her performances in critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Pink, Naam Shabana, Soorma, Mulk, Manmarziyaan and Thappad. She has also starred in films like Game Over, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh and Mission Mangal. The actress also starred in the thrillers Blurr and Dobaaraa.