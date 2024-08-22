Why Taapsee Pannu Kept Wedding To Mathias Boe Super Private: "Don't Like To Milk A Headline Out Of It"

Taapsee Pannu married her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in Udaipur in March this year. The wedding diverged from the typical celebrity extravaganza and was a super private affair. The actress opened up about her decision to keep her wedding under wraps, citing her reluctance to subject her personal life to public scrutiny. In an interview with ANI, Taapsee said, "Actually, I'm still hesitant in certain ways. I don't like to milk a headline out of it. It's been like that I've seen with actresses: once you are with someone, regardless of how big or small the personality of that someone is, that starts overtaking your headlines, like headlines regarding my work."

Taapsee did not share photos from the wedding. However, a video from her bridal entry went viral. Talking about the leaked video, Taapsee told ANI, "I'm like, you know, that actually validated my belief that I should not be putting out my personal life. Because the kind of things that they were writing there 'Oh, what is this? She's overacting at her wedding. Why is she not covering her head? Why is she...' The kind of scrutiny and the liberty people take to comment on what I should be doing in my personal life is not something I'm okay with."

The actress mentioned that she doesn't want her body of work to be eclipsed by headlines solely about her relationship. "Actually, it happened with me. So, when I spoke about him (Mathias) very casually, it became the headline of a one-page interview that I gave about my work. Imagine someone would just come into the industry, and have just done her first film. My second film, Baby, was about to release, and I had heartfully given an interview talking about how my first movie became a success, how I got a small but powerful role in this film, and how I'm trying to transition from South to Hindi cinema. I spoke about so much, but all they could carry as a headline was his name just because I'm seeing this person," ANI quoted Taapsee as saying.

The actress emphasised on the need for privacy, especially when it comes to her personal life. She told ANI, "I don't even know if they know exactly who he is. But it was just probably of interest: ki ye kisko date kar rahi hai? Iska chakkar kiske sath chal raha hai? So, that kind of thing didn't make me feel nice. Because I've worked really hard to be where I am, to earn the name that I have. It cannot be overtaken by anybody else who is not really responsible for that, right? So, it's my personal life and it will be strictly personal, and this is my profession. I was strictly professional."

Speaking about her relationship, Taapsee Pannu said, "We are married now, but we were seeing each other for 10 years before we got married. And it was pretty much the same year when I debuted in the film industry."

Taapsee Pannu, who made her Hindi film debut with Chashme Baddoor in 2013, is best-known for her performances in critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Pink, Naam Shabana, Dunki, Soorma, Mulk, Manmarziyaan and Thappad. She has also starred in films like Game Over, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh and Mission Mangal. She recently starred in Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba and Khel Khel Mein.