<i>Khel Khel Mein</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Slow Start For Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu's Film

Khel Khel Mein, a comedy-drama starring Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vaani Kapoor, hit theatres on Independence Day. Directed by Muddasir Aziz, the film faced stiff competition as it clashed with John Abraham's Vedaa and the highly anticipated horror-comedy sequel, Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Stree 2 dominated the box office, grossing Rs 54 crore in total, including earnings from Wednesday previews. In contrast, Khel Khel Mein got a slow start and earned just Rs 5 crore on its opening day, as per Sacnilk.

On its first day, Khel Khel Mein had an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 40.26 per cent, with the majority of viewers attending night shows. In Mumbai, where the film was screened in 352 shows, the occupancy reached 45.25 per cent, while in Delhi and NCR, which had 421 shows, the occupancy rate was 50.5 per cent.

Although Khel Khel Mein didn't achieve a strong opening, its performance on day one surpassed the initial earnings of Akshay Kumar's recent releases such as Sarfira (Rs 2.4 crore), Mission Raniganj (Rs 2.8 crore), Selfiee (Rs 2.5 crore) and BellBottom (Rs 2.7 crore). Interestingly, Akshay Kumar also made a cameo appearance in Stree 2.

Khel Khel Mein has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai. The film stars Fardeen Khan, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal and Aditya Seal in key roles.