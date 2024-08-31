<i>Khel Khel Mein</i> Director Mudassar Aziz On Akshay Kumar: "He Will Find His Way"

Akshay Kumar's latest release Khel Khel Mein hit the cinemas on August 15. Khel Khel Mein director Mudassar Aziz expressed his confidence in Akshay's career trajectory, saying that the actor will “find his way” soon. In an interview with The Indian Express, Mudassar Aziz said, "I am too junior in the film journey to make a comment on someone as large as Akshay Kumar. He has 33 years of entertainment behind him. He steps out every day in order to prove his mettle, and his stardom. He has a very thinking mind. He takes a lot of things into account, so it is not like he is not solving the Rubik's cube in his own mind. I am sure he is. Which is why I say that form is temporary but class is permanent.”

Drawing comparisons between Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan, Mudassar Aziz added, "He will find his way. It has happened too many times before. It has happened with Shah Rukh Khan sahab for five-seven years. Unfortunately, we live in a society where writing somebody off is very fashionable. But all that said, I, as a filmmaker, will share my experience working with him. For somebody who likes to make comedies and make everyone laugh in the audience, which is my fuel, my experience with him has been exhilarating."

Akshay Kumar plays the role of a plastic surgeon in Khel Khel Mein. The film narrates the story of seven friends who meet for dinner but end up revealing each other's secrets. The movie also features Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal and Aditya Seal in key roles. The project is a remake of the 2016 Italian film, Perfect Strangers.