ICYDK: Taapsee Pannu And Mathias Boe Were Engaged For 9 Years Before Getting Married

In an era of destination weddings and grand celebrations, Taapsee Pannu's marriage to Danish badminton player Mathias Boe was a private affair. After dating for 11 years, Taapsee and Mathias got married on March 23 in an intimate ceremony. Did you know the couple got engaged nine years before their wedding? Well, Taapsee revealed this during her appearance on the show, Relationsh!t Advice. She shared, "We (Taapsee and Mathias) met around 10-11 years ago and then he proposed to me a year after we met. So nine years of engagement and none of us changed our minds and we still believe we can stay together for most of our lives."

In the same interview, Taapsee also recalled a memorable moment when Mathias Boe planned their first date in Dubai. She shared, "He proposed to me, saying, 'I would like to take you on a date either in Denmark or Dubai because these are the two places I know very well to plan things'. I was like, 'Who will go all the way to Denmark? Who will go through the trouble of getting a Schengen visa.' It is so difficult. So we decided Dubai.”

The actress continued, "I was like, 'Why is this guy interested in me? Being from this part of the world, we have this notion about white people. We all have an inferiority complex. So, I was like, 'Why me?' Yet, I was prepared to meet him."

Taapsee Pannu also mentioned how her friends were concerned for her safety. She shared, "My friends were like, 'Please be careful, what if he sells you off?' I am not kidding. A friend of mine sent me with the contact number of her sister, who lived in Dubai. But, luckily, he turned out to be a nice man and it's already been 11 years.”

In terms of work, Taapsee Pannu's latest film, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, hit Netflix on August 9. The film is a sequel to her 2021 thriller Haseen Dillruba. Directed by Jayprad Desai, it also features Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal in key roles.