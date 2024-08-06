Vikrant Massey Recalls When He Punched An Epileptic Boy In School: "I Was Afraid That He Might Die"

Vikrant Massey, who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming Netflix film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, recently recalled an incident of punching a boy during school days on the Prakhar ke Pravachan podcast show. The 12th Fail actor revealed that he had apprehended the boy might die. Vikrant shared this incident drawing a similarity with his on-screen character Rishu who shows his violent streak when he is cheated on in a marital relationship (cue - Haseen Dilruba). Vikrant shared that he signed up classes for Karate and Taekwondo during school days and he used to feel like an "invincible" hero.

The actor said, "During recess, I punched a boy in the jaw, without realizing that he was epileptic. I saw this boy frothing in front of me and losing consciousness. His older brother came and whacked me left, right, and center. All of this happened in a few seconds. I didn't feel the pain of being beaten up by the brother because in that moment, I was afraid that the boy might die." The incident left a deep impression on Vikrant's vulnerable mind and he would get beaten up in altercations later because he "unfortunately" never raised his hand on anyone ever after the incident.

When asked if it was actually "unfortuante" as he would get beaten up, Vikrant said he was always under the threat of being "triggered."

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey's upcoming film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba will hit Netflix screens on August 9. The movie is a sequel to the 2021 film Hasseen Dillruba. Apart from Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal are also a part of the Jayprad Desai directorial. Last year, Vikrant attained stardom due to the sleeper hit 12th Fail. He also bagged the Best Actor trophy in the Critics' Category at the Filmfare Awards.