In Brad Pitt's <i>F1</i>, India Censored Middle-Finger Emoji To A Fist. Reddit Had A Meltdown

Brad Pitt's F1, which released in India on June 27, is in the news for an awkward reason. In the Indian version of the film, a middle-finger emoji has been censored to a fist emoji by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

As soon as the scene was posted on Reddit, the Internet had a blast, with some hilarious observations.

What's Happening

In F1, Brad Pitt is seen reading a text message featuring a middle-finger emoji. But the emoji has been changed to a fist in the Indian version.

The Internet quickly reacted to the scene.

"It's just evolving backwards," read a comment.

Another comment read, "We went from 2014 to 1984 in just 10 years."

"I didn't know this could actually be a point. I just watched it at the theatre last week, and the OG middle finger was absolutely gold to watch. So subtle and such impact, cathartic actually. Man," read another.

"Actually a fist is worse than the middle finger. A fist means completely something else," a Reddit user pointed out.



About F1

F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski, boasts of an ensemble cast featuring Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies and Sarah Niles alongside Brad Pitt.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "F1 possesses a zippy, snappy rhythm but runs a touch ragged when the star of the show, effective as he is as the fulcrum of the project, tends to hog all the limelight. That, thankfully, isn't as frequent as it would have been had Kosinski not known how to skirt around the obstacle when it matters."

The film is based on a seasoned driver who returns to Formula One after a 30-year break to help a friend's team secure a win. The film has crossed 200 millon dollar worldwide at the box office.