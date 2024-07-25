Vikrant Massey's New Pic Of Son Vardaan Gets Big Love From Bobby Deol, Dia Mirza, Sunil Grover

Vikrant Massey is a doting father and his latest Instagram post can vouch for that. The 12th Fail actor shared a heart-melting picture of son Vardaan and wife Sheetal Thakur. Vikrant Massey shared a silhouette picture of wife Sheetal Thakur, who can be seen lifting her son. Vikrant wrote in the caption, "Meri Duniya!!! (My world)". The post drew instant love and comments from Vikrant Massey's colleagues. Bobby Deol, Tara Sharma, Dia Mirza dropped a string of heart emojis. Vikrant's 12th Fail co-star Medha Shankr also shared emojis on the post. Sunil Grover wrote, "Wah ji Wah. God bless." Take a look at the post here:

A couple of months ago, Sheetal Thakur shared a bunch of pictures from her "Life lately." The first picture has our hearts. In the picture, Vikrant Massey can be seen holding his son Vardaan against the backdrop of a setting sun. Sheetal also shared glimpses of Vardaan's room decor, a stroller. In one adorable click, the baby can be seen spending time on his bed with his back to the camera. Sheetal wrote in the caption, "Life lately." Ali Fazal, who is going to be a father soon, dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Take a look at the post here:

Vikrant and Sheetal shared a collab post to announce the name of their son in February. In the first picture, Sheetal, clad in a pink saree, can be seen holding the child in her arms while Vikrant adorably looks at him. In the second picture, a toy can be spotted on which Vardaan is written. The couple wrote in the caption, "Nothing short of a blessing...We named him VARDAAN!!!" Take a look at the post here:

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur began dating in 2015. They have worked together in the Ekta Kapoor-backed series Broken But Beautiful. Vikrant Massey is best known for his roles in films such as Haseen Dilruba, Chhapak and Gaslight. Vikrant Massey won the trophy of the Best Actor (Critics) at the Filmfare Awards 2024 for 12th Fail in which he played the real-life character of an IPS officer.