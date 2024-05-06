Just Vikrant Massey Holding Son Vardaan Close To Him, Courtesy Wife Sheetal

Sheetal Thakur shared this image. (courtesy: SheetalThakur)

Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey embraced parenthood a couple of months ago. On Monday, Sheetal Thakur shared a bunch of pictures from her "Life lately." The first picture has our heart. In the picture, Vikrant Massey can be seen holding his son Vardaan against the backdrop of a setting sun. Sheetal also shared glimpses of Vardaan's room decor, a stroller. In one adorable click, the baby can be seen spending time on his bed with his back to the camera. Sheetal wrote in the caption, "Life lately." Ali Fazal, who is going to be a father soon, dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Take a look at the post here:

Vikrant and Sheetal shared a collab post to announce the name of their son in February. In the first picture, Sheetal, clad in a pink saree, can be seen holding the child in her arms while Vikrant adorably looks at him. In the second picture, a toy can be spotted on which Vardaan is written. The couple wrote in the caption, "Nothing short of a blessing...We named him VARDAAN!!!" Take a look at the post here:

Vikrant and Sheetal welcomed a baby boy on February 7. They shared a note to announce the baby's arrival. The note read, "O7.02.2024 - For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son, love Sheetal and Vikrant." The comments section of the post was flooded with congralutatory messages. Bhumi Pednekar dropped a few heart emojis. Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "Badhaai ho!!" Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Congratulations." Rasika Dugal wrote, "Super congratulations guys. Much love." Surbhi Jyoti wrote, "Congratulations guysss." Manish Malhotra wrote, "Congratulations." Take a look at the post here:

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur began dating in 2015. They have worked together in the Ekta Kapoor-backed series Broken But Beautiful. Vikrant Massey is best known for his roles in films such as Haseen Dilruba, Chhapak and Gaslight. Vikrant Massey won the trophy of the Best Actor (Critics) at the Filmfare Awards 2024 for 12th Fail in which he played the real-life character of an IPS officer.