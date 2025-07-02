Vikrant Massey On Trying To Gain Attention Through PR Activities: "I Tried And I Failed"

Having a strong PR strategy in place has become as important as hits and box office numbers for actors today in the entertainment industry. Recently, on a podcast with Rhea Chakraborty, Vikrant Massey spoke about how he had tried to up his PR game, but had failed.

Vikrant Massey is currently gearing up for the release of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

Recently, on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast, Vikrant Massey spoke about PR tactics and how they often left him questioning his own choices.

He said, "There are days when I actually sit back and question my choices also. There are days when I probably fall weak, and sit with that thought for 2-3 days, am I doing the right thing, should I go and position myself in a certain way? Should I go out there and get clicked by paps? To each their own, woh zaruri bhi hai kyunki uska ek traction hain (That is also important because it has its traction)."

Furthermore, he added, "I tried for 4-5 months, probably half a year. I started attending parties, I started renting out clothes, and they are so expensive. Itna paisa lagta hai ek hi baar kapde pehanane ke liye (It costs so much to wear clothes one time). 50-60K a day, per event. My wife, who was my girlfriend then, said why? For 4-5 hours, you are wearing big designer clothes, woh pure mahine ka kharcha hai humara (that is our monthly expense). I tried and I failed and I realised how uncomfortable I was. I was not being myself. I was always conscious of wearing those ultra expensive clothes ki kuch ganda naa hojaaye (clothes don't get dirty) because I had to return them."

About Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is based on Ruskin Bond's beloved short story The Eyes Have It. The film features Shanaya Kapoor as a theatre artist and Vikrant Massey as a blind musician.

The screenplay is penned by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla, with music composed by Vishal Mishra. Described as an emotional love story, the film delves into the bond and silent understanding between the two lead characters.

Produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under Mini Films in collaboration with Zee Studios, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan marks an important chapter for Shanaya Kapoor. She was initially set to debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. However, the project was eventually shelved.

Vikrant Massey's Upcoming Projects

Vikrant Massey will portray spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in White, an international thriller directed by Montoo Bassi and produced by Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain. The film revolves around the resolution of Colombia's 52-year civil war.

