Why Shekhar Kapur Doesn't Watch His Own Films - Not Even Masoom

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur made his debut as director with Masoom (Image courtesy shekharkapur)

Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur said that he cannot watch any of films because then he can "only see what he could have done better". "I have not watched Masoom since I made it! I can't watch any of my films because I only see what I could have done better. I still cannot watch as an outsider. So cannot fathom why it has such a following all these years after its first release," Shekhar Kapur tweeted on Friday.

I have not seen #Masoom since I made it! I can't watch any of my films because I only see what I could have done better. I still cannot watch as an outsider. So cannot fathom why it has such a following all these years after it first release . https://t.co/W48foFGD7d — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) November 30, 2018

The filmmaker is known for directing films like Masoom, Mr. India, Bandit Queen, Elizabeth and Elizabeth: The Golden Age.

Shekhar Kapur is known for his works in Hindi and international cinema. He is known in Bollywood for his recurring role in the TV series Khandan in the mid 1980s and his directorial debut in the cult Bollywood film Masoom in 1983 and then Mr India.

He gained international recognition with the 1994 Bollywood film Bandit Queen, based on Mala Sen's biography of infamous Indian bandit and politician Phoolan Devi, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

The film was also premiered in the Directors Fortnight section of the 1994 Cannes Film Festival and was screened at the Edinburgh Film Festival.