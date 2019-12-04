Why Nargis Fakhri Turned Down A Playboy Offer Once: 'It Was A Lot Of Money But...'

Nargis Fakhri was speaking with former adult star Brittni De La Mora (courtesy nargisfakhri)

Actress Nargis Fakhri opened up about her modelling days and talked about her "reservations" about posing naked in front of the cameras on former adult star Brittni De La Mora's talk show recently and has been trending since. Nargis Fakhri, who began her career as a model at the age of 16, revealed she once turned down an offer from adult magazine Playboy for their edition of a college magazine when asked on the show if she ever went "against her conviction" to move ahead in her career graph. Speaking on the show, Nargis said while the money offered by Playboy was a rather appealing deal, she decided to skip it: "When I was modelling, there was this college edition Playboy magazine thing. My agent said they are asking for girls and they have chosen to see you if you would want to do something like that. And of course I was like, 'Playboy is so huge and the money was so much'! I was like 'That's a lot of money!' But then I was like... no. I said no thanks, I'm good."

Elaborating on her point, Nargis added: "With models, you are just this mannequin. So, there are times when they ask you to do topless shots or to be like super naked in an ad but I was never comfortable with stuff like that." Nargis Fakhri also featured in America's Next Top Model in 2004.

Nargis Fakhri, who stepped into Bollywood with 2011's Rockstar, also shared why she was comfortable about joining Bollywood: "I was really happy to work in Bollywood because they don't do sex scenes. So that made me so happy because I am so not into getting naked in front of the camera. Like I can't do it. An overtly sexual or passionate scene would be very difficult for me because even though it's acting and that's what you are supposed to do, I just had reservations about that. So, I was happy about that."

Nargis Fakhri co-starred with Ranbir Kapoor in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar and has also featured in films such as Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Azhar, Housefull 3 and Banjo. She will next be seen in action thriller Torbaaz.