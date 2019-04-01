Nargis Fakhri Reveals How She's Losing Weight Gained Over 2 Years

Nargis Fakhri shared this image. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Nargis Fakhri, best-known for her role in Rockstar, opened up her 'journey of becoming the best version' of herself in a recent Instagram post. "Living life in the public eye can be very difficult sometimes. As much as it is a blessing, it also comes with its downside. Over the last 2 years, I've gained weight." Nargis, who has also featured in Madras Cafe, juxtaposed two pictures of herself highlighting the difference and wrote: "On the left I weighed 178 lbs and on the right, I was 129. I have since lost 20 lbs through making lifestyle changes. If I can do it, so can you."

"Nurture your mind, body, and soul with positive thoughts and healthy choices. I'm going to bring you on this journey of becoming the best version of myself again, and I want you to join me on this journey too," she added in her post.

For the upfront post, Nargis' colleagues including Evelyn Sharma and Ileana D'Cruz cheered her. "Nargis Fakhri, you're beautiful (and) lovely. Don't let anyone block out your sunshine," wrote Ileana while Evelyn added: "You are wonderful Nargis! The more of you, the more for me to snuggle!! Miss you!"

After debuting in Rockstar (2011), Nargis Fakhri featured in films like Main Tera Hero and Azhar. She abruptly left Mumbai after filming Housefull 3 and did not return to promote the film. She briefly returned to promote Banjo, in which she co-starred with Riteish Deshmukh. Her last onscreen appearance was in 5 Weddings, co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

Her upcoming film is Torbaaz, co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Rahul Dev.

