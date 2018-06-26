Nargis Fakhri Just Posted A Pic Of Herself Holding Hands With... Not Who You Think

Nargis Fakhri Instagrammed this photo (courtesy nargisfakhri)

Highlights "Couple goals," Nargis Fakhri added as one of the many hashtags She posted a photo with American filmmaker and video editor Matt Alonzo Nargis and Matt can be seen holding hands in the photo

This will dampen the spirits of the gossip corners, which are still hung up with rumours concerning Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra. On Instagram, we just spotted Nargis Fakhri holidaying with American filmmaker and video editor Matt Alonzo in Venice, who often features in loved-up and couple-like posts on the actress' Instagram but that's just not it - the duo can be seen holding hands in the photo, the caption of which also includes the hashtag "couple goals." Going by Nargis' social media lingo, she appeared to just confirm that her relationship status is no longer 'single.' Nargis' "couple" photo has also been widely cheered for on her Instagram. While on section of Nargis' Instafam opined: "You guys are cute", another set of users had a query: "Where is Uday Chopra?" they asked.



After the post, Matt Lonzo also makes multiple appearances on Nargis' Instagram stories, in one of which, he's been addressed as "my baby."





Well, for those who can take the cue, Nargis has been dropping hints about her love-life for a while now. Have you seen the "king and queen" post made by Nargis previously or her own version of the "Romeo and Juliet" photo?

King & Queen A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri) on Jun 25, 2018 at 12:28pm PDT

Romeo & Juliet A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri) on Jun 23, 2018 at 8:36am PDT



And, the one above is not the Nargis' first hand-in-hand photo on Instagram. Because, "If you want it go for it. Don't always play it safe, take chances. Or you'll die wondering." Check this one out.



Meanwhile, we also spotted this on Matt Lonzo's Instagram.



For Nargis, "life is an amusement park" with Matt Lonzo around.



The reported romance between Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra did the rounds on the Internet for years but after Christmas last year, references to Matt Lonzo as her probable new love-interest cropped up after both Nargis and Matt uploaded photos with each other on Christmas. However, both their posts appear to have been deleted from social media.



Last year, gossip mills were also busy speculating about the reasons behind Nargis' apparent visit to the Chopra residence in Mumbai. Ahead of the release of 2016 film Banjo, reports also suggested that Nargis was missing from the film's promotions because she left the country after her reported break-up with the filmmaker.







On the work front, Nargis Fakhri will next be seen inwith Rajkummar Rao and also haswith Sanjay Dutt in the pipeline.