Not Uday Chopra, Is Nargis Fakhri Dating This Man? The Internet Thinks So

This may put rumours of Nargis Fakhri marrying Uday Chopra sometime soon, to rest. On Boxing Day, the actress shared a photo from her Christmas celebrations, featuring a male friend and a caption that reads: "'Tis the season to enjoy sharing food, fun and festivities with loved ones! Merry Christmas Everyone!" Identified as American filmmaker and video editor Matt Alonzo, he and Nargis can be seen catching up over a session of drinks and merry making on Christmas in Los Angeles, California. Like everything else, Nargis' new post also did not go unnoticed by folks on the Internet with comments pouring in on her feed. Some netizens are of the opinion that Matt Alonzo is Nargis' new boyfriend and that Uday Chopra is out of the picture.
Highlights
- Nargis shared a photo from her Christmas celebrations with a male friend
- Some on the Internet think that Nargis has a new boyfriend now
- "Merry Christmas, to both love birds," read a comment
"Merry Christmas, to both love birds," read a comment while another one read: "She is with this guy now." Another user came out a little strong: "Admit it that he is your boyfriend," read the comment.
See Nargis Fakhri's Christmas special post here:
Matt Alonzo, on his part, also uploaded a Christmas entry, featuring Nargis Fakhri:
Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra had been rumoured to be dating for years now but the reference to Matt Alonzo as Nargis' boyfriend has cropped up after the Christmas photos arrived on each of their Instagram pages. Ahead of that, the gossip mills were busy speculating about the reasons behind Nargis' recent visit to the Chopra residence in Mumbai. Reports suggested that Uday Chopra and Nargis may have been living together and that a wedding was reportedly on the cards. Such reports were quickly dismissed by Nargis' spokesperson, who told Pune Mirror that the actress was recently in Mumbai for a new project with Snoop Dogg. Nargis recently collaborated with American rapper Snoop Dogg for the song Woofer.
On the work front, Nargis Fakhri is busy with Torbaaz, her film with Sanjay Dutt. Nargis has been updating her Torbaaz diaries with pictures from the sets of the movie in Kyrgyzstan.
5 Weddings with Rajkummar Rao is Nargis Fakhri's upcoming film.