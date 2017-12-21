Torbaaz: Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt And A Whole Lot Of Chill Vibes

Sanjay Dutt's Torbaaz, which is his next film after Bhoomi, went on floors last week. Actress Nargis Fakhri, who also stars in the film, shared a couple of pictures from the sets of Torbaaz. Nargis' photos from the shoot location, which is Kyrgyzstan, will definitely give you chill vibes. In one of the pictures, Nargis can be seen chilling in Kyrgyzstan's cold weather while in the other she's posing with her Torbaaz co-star Sanjay Dutt around snow-clad mountains. One of Nargis' pictures look straight out of a post-card and makes us remember one of those perfect Game Of Thrones locations. "My life has taken me many places but I still wonder how I got here. A girl from the projects in #Queens to #Bollywood - and now this.... #kyrgyzstan with @duttsanjay #shooting - #journey #adventure #work (sic)," Instagrammed Nargis Fakhri.
Sanjay Dutt will play a retired Army office in Torbaaz while Nargis will feature as his friend's wife, who will assist him on a secret mission.
"Nargis is playing the parallel lead and has already begun taking language classes in LA for Pushto and Dari, both of which she will be using extensively," Rahul Mittra, co-producer of Torbaaz, told news agency IANS.
Recently, Sanjay's wife Maanyata Dutt also posted a couple of pictures from the sets of the film. The couple were accompanied by their children Shaahraan and Iqra on the sets.
Sanjay Dutt, who completed his jail term in relation to an illegal arms possession case linked to the 1993 Bombay Blasts on February 25, 2016, made his comeback with Omung Kumar's Bhoomi. He also has Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and another Munna Bhai film with director Rajkumar Hirani in the pipeline. Nargis was last seen in Banjo while she will make a special appearance in Salman Khan's Race 3.
Torbaaz is directed by Girish Malik and the release date hasn't been announced yet.