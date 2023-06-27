This Scene From Anjini Dhawan's Vacation Called For An Uday Chopra Song. Guesses?

Anjini posted the image. (Courtesy: Anjini Dhawan)

Anjini Dhawan, who is actor Varun Dhawan's niece, may be yet to make her Bollywood debut but she is already a sensation on social media. Anjini, who is a self-confessed water baby, has added another set of pictures to her beach album. Yes, Anjini has dropped a set of new images in which she is seen dressed in a black swimsuit. In the pictures she is even seen posing on a water scooter, looking dazzling as always. However, it was her hilarious caption that caught the attention of social media users. She wrote, “I was singing ‘my name is Ali',” referring to the track from Dhoom 2 featuring Uday Chopra and Bipasha Basu. For context, the song too was shot on the beach and involved a fair share of water scooters and yachts.

In response to the post, Anjini Dhawan's friend Khushi Kapoor dropped fire emojis, while Khushi's aunt Maheep Kapoor also shared the same emoticons. Singer Lisa Mishra wrote, “Omg hottie.”

Before that, Anjini Dhawan dropped another set of images from the beach. In the series of pictures, she is seen dressed in a black mesh dress, posing with the blue waters in the background. She also shared an image of the drink she was enjoying. The 23-year-old let the images do all the talking and only dropped a white dove emoji in the caption.

Not too long ago, Anjini Dhawan made headlines for her beautiful performance on Katrina Kaif's iconic song Khwab Dekhe. In the video, Anjini is seen perfecting some complex steps while dressed in an all-black athleisure wear. In response, Shanaya Kapoor dropped heart-eye emoji.

In another video, Anjini Dhawan can be seen dancing to the Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra song, You Get Me Rocking And Reeling.

Anjini Dhawan is the granddaughter of actor Anil Dhawan.