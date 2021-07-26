'Amazing': The Internet's Reaction To Anjini Dhawan's Dance Moves In This Clip

Anjini Dhawan and choreographer Utkarsh in the clip. (Image courtesy: anjinidhawan)

Actor Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan won the hearts of social media users by sharing a mind-blowing video of herself dancing on Sunday. Anjini Dhawan and choreographer Utkarsh can be seen dancing to the track of King's song Tu Aake Dekhle in her latest post, which stole the show on Instagram. Anjini's smooth dance moves and her expressions will make you say wow. She looks cool in a white crop top, white trousers and checkered shirt. "Getting Utkarsh used to my music," wrote Anjini in the caption. In the comments section, users called Anjini's dance performance "amazing" and "super." One fan commented: "I like your music and your dance."

Watch Anjini Dhawan's dance video here:

Anjini Dhawan, last month, posted a similar clip of herself dancing with Utkarsh and captioned it: "I enjoy driving Utkarsh mad." She then asked her fans: "Any nice song suggestions?" Check out the video here:

Anjini Dhawan and Khushi Kapoor, daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and sister of actress Janhvi Kapoor, are good friends. Recently, Anjini posted a photo of herself laughing her heart out with Khushi and wrote: "Us after trying to be serious for .5 seconds." LOL

Anjini Dhawan trended big time on social media earlier this year after she posted stunning photos of herself from Varun Dhawan's wedding festivities. If you haven't seen them yet, take a look now:

On January 22, Anjini Dhawan was spotted at the Gateway Of India, leaving for Alibaug with her family members, to attend Varun Dhawan's wedding.