What Happens When Khushi Kapoor And Anjini Dhawan Hang Out Together

Khushi Kapoor loves the camera and feeling is mutual. Khushi often indulges in a DIY photoshoot at home and shares some of the end results on Instagram. Looks like Khushi Kapoor recently had a friend join her for a photoshoot and it's none other than Anjini Dhawan. For the uninitiated, Anjini Dhawan is actor Varun Dhawan's niece - the granddaughter of Varun Dhawan's uncle Anil Dhawan. In Khushi Kapoor's photo, she can be seen twinning with Anjini in matching outfits. Both Khushi and Anjini kept in casually chic in black and red bodysuits, styled with white sweatpants. To sum up the essence of their looks, Khushi wrote: "Same same but different."

This post is proof that both Anjini and Khushi are the undisputed queens of glow-up make up. Here's how Khushi Kapoor and Anjini Dhawan are twinning and winning in this photo.

Meanwhile, Anjini Dhawan added a few more photos of her own - her look best described by the strawberry emoji.

We couldn't help but notice that Khushi has a favourite photoshoot spot - it's her bedroom. Earlier, Khushi Kapoor described herself as the "Princess of my bedroom" with this photo.

Khushi Kapoor and Anjini Dhawan are part of Bollywood's gen-next circle, also comprising Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda. Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi. Khushi aspires to be an actress and studies at the New York Film Academy. Her sister Janhvi Kapoor is an actress, who has starred in films such as Dhadak and Roohi.