Khushi Kapoor And Cousin Shanaya Kapoor Raise The Style Quotient In New York

Khushi Kapoor is currently chilling like a villain in New York with her cousins Shanaya and Anshula Kapoor, her latest entry on Instagram proves it. On Friday, Khushi Kapoor posted a couple of pictures from their outing and it can be said that the Kapoors sure know how to raise the style quotient. In one of the pictures, Khushi looks stunning as ever in a striped knot shirt, which she paired with matching trousers and white sneakers. Shanaya can be seen wearing a brown crop top, a white sleeves jacket and denims. In another photo, Khushi, dressed in a white top, white trousers and black jacket, can be seen clicking a mirror selfie with Anshula Kapoor. She captioned the photos simply with an apple icon, you know, for the Big Apple.

Khushi Kapoor and actress Janhvi Kapoor are the daughters of filmmaker Boney Kapoor with his late wife, actress Sridevi. He was previously married to Mona Shourie, with whom he has a son, actor Arjun Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor.

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Boney Kapoor's brother and actor Sanjay Kapoor.

Recently, on Mother's Day, Khushi Kapoor posted two priceless pictures from her childhood featuring Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor. See her post:

Shanaya Kapoor will soon make her debut in Bollywood with a Dharma Productions project.