Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor Take Over New York. See Pics

Looking for Janhvi Kapoor? The 24-year-old actress is currently holidaying in New York, where her sister Khushi studies films. On Sunday, Janhvi Kapoor checked into Instagram from the Big Apple and shared glimpses of her vacation diaries. When in New York, Janhvi obviously caught up with usual suspect - sister Khushi - and her latest Instagram post is proof that the duo took over NYC in style. In Janhvi's New York postcards, we found stunning views of the city skyline, mirror selfies and some goofy moments with her friends. But dinner photos with sister Khushi top the list - Janhvi wore black while Khushi was fabulous in red.

Here are some pages from Janhvi Kapoor's New York diaries.

Janhvi Kapoor flew into the US last month and looks like California was her first pit stop on her vacation itinerary. "It's been a minute LA but you still feel like home," Janhvi captioned a few photos, in which she can be seen hanging out by the beach.

Khushi Kapoor had flown out of Maximum City on September 2019 for destination Big Apple, where she is currently studying films. She returned to Mumbai in March 2020 when the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in India. After spending months at home, Khushi flew back to the US recently. Just like now, in the past too, Janhvi has paid several visits to Khushi in NYC since she started studying there.

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in the movie Good Luck Jerry. She also has Karan Johar-directed Takht and Dharma Productions' Dostana 2 in the line-up.