Varun Dhawan's Daughter "Looks Exactly Him," Says His Niece Anjini Dhawan

"She is a doll," said Anjini Dhawan about the little one

Image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

Varun Dhawan's neice Anjini, who is all set to set foot in the Bollywood industry recently revealed during a media interaction that baby girl looks just like her father. When asked about what advice she would like to give the baby, she told Filmygyan, “From me, I think she just needs to be her own person. She is so small. She is one month old; what can I tell her? She is a doll, and she looks exactly like Bhaiya; that's all I'd say.”

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Monday (June 3). Varun Dhawan announced the good news by sharing an animated video featuring his pet dog Joey holding a board with the text "Welcome lil sis" written on it. Sharing the news on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Our baby girl is here. Thank you for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby. Hail Ram Hail Ram, Ram Rama Hail Hail Krishna Hail Krishna Krishna Hail Hail."

ICYMI: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal announced their pregnancy in February this year. The actor shared an adorable monochrome picture on social media. In the picture, Varun is seen kissing Natasha's baby bump. The couple's pet dog Joey can be seen sitting on a sofa. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength."

Varun married Natasha on January 24, 2021. The couple dated for quite a few years before exchanging wedding vows. The wedding was a close-knit affair attended by their close friends and family members.

Varun Dhawan's Daughter "Looks Exactly Him," Says His Niece Anjini Dhawan
