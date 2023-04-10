ICYMI: Anjini Dhawan Set The Internet Ablaze With These Beach Pics

Anjini Dhawan shared this picture. (courtesy: anjinidhawan)

Guys, it's time to drop everything and rush straight to Anjini Dhawan's Instagram page. Oh yes, she has shared a set of new pictures from her beach album. Anjini looks gorgeous in the mirror selfie. Next, we can see her soaking in the vitamin sea. Her beach wardrobe is too good to miss. The last picture is our favourite. It's a sun-kissed selfie featuring Anjini in a beach-side cafe. She didn't spend much time thinking about the caption and just added Sun, palm tree, waves and burger emojis. Tanisha Santoshi was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She shared some fire emojis. To this, Anjini replied with red hearts. Fans have also flooded the comments section with red hearts and fire emojis. One of them even compared her to Hollywood actress Zendaya, who visited India recently for the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Her friend Muskan Chanana wrote, "Sexyyyu galll".

Anjini Dhawan celebrated her 23rd birthday on April 4. To mark the special day, she dropped a series of pictures from her time by the pool. Anjali's smile has added an extra edge to the images. Her caption? Giving it a filmy twist, she wrote, “Take 23” along with clapboard and cake emojis. Aaliyah Kashyap, who is director Anurag Kashyap's daughter, couldn't stop herself from dropping red-heart eye emojis in the comments section. Well, Anjini didn't miss the adorable gesture. She replied with red heart emojis. Celebrity make-up artist Adrian Jacobs spoke on everyone's behalf when he wrote, “Stunning.”

Anjini Dhawan, who is actor Varun Dhawan's niece, is yet to make her Bollywood debut. But it is safe to say that the social media sensation has cemented her place in the hearts of the people.