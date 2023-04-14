Anjini Dhawan Danced To This Katrina Kaif Song. Verdict?

Anjini Dhawan in a still from the video. (courtesy: anjinidhawan)

Anjini Dhawan's latest entry on Instagram deserves your attention. Why, you ask? Because she has set the Internet on fire with her dance moves. Anjini, who is the niece of actor Varun Dhawan, often treats her fans to mesmerising videos of herself grooving to popular Bollywood tracks. In her latest clip, she is seen acing the steps of Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali Khan's song Khwab Dekhe from the 2008 film Race. Anjini is leading the performance as two others are grooving behind her. Sharing a glimpse of her dance routine, Anjini gave choreography credits to Shazia Samji, Piyush Bhagat, and Roya Sood. Her clip won a lot of appreciation from friends and fans. Shanaya Kapoor dropped heart-eyes emojis while actress Akanksha Sharma commented: “Sheeeesh” with a fire icon.

See Anjini Dhawan's post here:

Anjini Dhawan's dance skills can also be seen in this clip, where she is grooving to The Punjaabban Song from her uncle Varun Dhawan's film, Jugjugg Jeeyo.

Here's another video of Anjini Dhawan ruling the stage with her dance moves.

Anjini Dhawan recently celebrated her 23rd birthday. On her special day, she gave her fans holiday vibes by posting stunning pictures of herself chilling in swimwear. In the caption, she wrote, “Take 23” and added a cake and a clapboard emoji.

Anjini's recent photo dump painted Instagram in the hues of green, blue, and orange. Her photo album comprised breathtaking pictures from her outings on the beach. On one day, Anjini wore a crop top with blue denim bottoms while on another, she went for a white and pink fit. A slide in her vacation post will also make you crave burgers. Anjini shared the album with a Sun, a palm tree, a beach wave, and a burger icon.

If you have been following Anjini Dhawan on Instagram, you must have come across pictures of her with her BFF Khushi Kapoor. Like this one, where she called Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter her “partner in crime.”

Anjini Dhawan is the daughter of Varun Dhawan's cousin, actor Siddharth Dhawan.