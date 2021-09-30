Anjini Dhawan's Vacation Throwbacks Are All About Sun, Sea And Sand Diaries

Anjini Dhawan shared this photo (courtesy: anjinidhawan)

Anjini Dhawan's latest Instagram post will give you major wanderlust - have you seen her new entries yet? Anjini Dhawan is in a vacation state of mind (Well, who isn't?) and her old-new postcards on Instagram are proof of that. Anjini Dhawan took a trip down memory lane and zeroed in on some of her favourite vacation photos to put them together in a post. Anjini made a confession of sorts in the caption, saying she's dreaming about her favourite holiday destination - one that comprises the sun, the sea and the sand. "Mentally I'm here," wrote Anjini Dhawan for a bunch of vacation throwbacks.

In Anjini Dhawan's throwback holiday album, she shared memories ranging from swimming in the clear blue waters, sun-bathing on a wooden deck, exploring the sandy beaches and enjoying gorgeous sunsets. Here's how Anjini Dhawan revisited her travel diaries:

Last month, Anjini Dhawan trended a great deal for a video of her setting the dance floor on fire. In the video, Anjini Dhawan can be seen grooving to You Get Me Rocking And Reeling.

Anjini Dhawan is Varun Dhawan's niece - the granddaughter of Varun Dhawan's uncle Anil Dhawan. She's part of Bollywood's Gen Z, also comprising Khushi Kapoor. This post explains that:

At Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding, some of spotlight must have been on Anjini Dhawan. Anjini Dhawan carefully avoided posting glimpses of Natasha and Varun's wedding but couldn't resist sharing her looks for the events. Anjini's shaadi-special wardrobe was studded with designer ensembles, ranging from Shantanu and Nikhil to Manish Malhotra.