Varun Dhawan's Advice To Niece Anjini: "You Have To Believe In What You Are Saying"

Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan is set to set foot in Bollywood with Binny And Family, also starring Pankaj Kapur, Himani Shivpuri among others. In a new interview with The Indian Express, the 24-year-old opened up about growing up in a film family, which includes filmmakers David Dhawan, his sons Rohit Dhawan and Varun Dhawan, veteran actor Anil Dhawan among others. Talking about her family dynamics, Anjini Dhawan says, “Honestly, everyone in my house is hilarious, so we are always having a good time and laughing. There is so much access for me to learn from them. There's so much guidance and advice from such experienced people, something I am always grateful for.” For the unversed, the young actress assisted David Dhawan on the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 (2020).

Anjini also gave her two cents on nepotism. “When I was doing my acting classes, I thought I was prepared, but soon realised that nothing can prepare you better than the actual moment. When you are on the set, facing the camera for the first time, you get thrown off, no matter how prepared and trained you are. Same thing with this, no matter how much people tell me, you can never be prepared until something really happens. I love what I am doing so much. I am living my dream, so I can't complain. I am doing a film of a script I believe in so truly that I don't think anything else would matter or bother me,” she said.

On being asked what was the one piece of advice she got from Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan and her grandfather Anil Dhawan, she says, “They just asked me to be honest and confident. They told me that the minute I read my lines, I have to be honest in my reaction, to myself, and to what I am saying. They say, ‘You have to believe in what you are saying, and you'll be fine.'”

Anjini's debut film Binny And Family is a coming-of-age story of two generations.