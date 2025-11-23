Nargis Fakhri's Partner Gifts Her A Rs 7 Crore Rolls-Royce: "Happy Birthday To Me"

Nargis Fakhri is an actor and is renowned as a style and fitness enthusiast. She has featured in films like Housefull 3, Housefull 5, Rockstar, Main Tera Hero, and Amavas.

The actress is also known for her impeccable taste in luxury. Born on October 20, 1979, Fakhri's net worth is around Rs 100 crore, according to a report published by Republic World.

While the actor turned 46 in October, she recently shared a glimpse of the luxurious ride she received as a present.

Nargis Fakhri's Partner Gifts Rs 7 Crore Rolls-Royce

Nargis Fakhri's partner, Tony Beig, gifted her a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. She shared a post sitting on the SUV wrapped in a red ribbon. The blue beauty was parked dramatically in the middle of the desert. The images also show her relaxing in the viewing suite of another Cullinan parked beside hers, which might be Tony's car.

Sharing the post on Instagram a couple of days ago, the actor wrote, "I'm now wondering what my #2026 birthday gift will be @tb (Tony). Happy Birthday to me!"

Both SUVs appear to be pre-facelift models. You must note that Rolls-Royce doesn't publicly list the exact pricing of the automobiles, but the last price of the Cullinan is known to be around ₹7 crore in India. Think of all the custom features, and the price of the car increases.

Celebrities React To Nargis Fakhri's Birthday Gift

Farah Khan, filmmaker and choreographer, wrote, "Tonyyyyyy who is the gift actually for??"

Ektaa R Kapoor, Indian television producer, commented, "Tony, my brother, is the best."

Tarun Mansukhani, Dostana director and Dining With The Kapoors creative producer wrote, "I love you, Tony. Leave Nargis, my birthday is also coming."

Nargis Fakhri was last seen in Housefull 5, Mastiii 4, and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Also Read | How Raveena Tandon's Wedding In 2004 Turned Udaipur Into A Global Wedding Destination