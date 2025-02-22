Nargis Fakhri Marries Boyfriend Tony Beig In Los Angeles. Inside Pics From Wedding Go Viral

Nargis Fakhri reportedly married her long-time partner Tony Beig in a secret wedding ceremony in Los Angeles. The wedding, which was attended only by close family and friends, was an intimate affair. Several photos from the wedding have been doing the rounds on social media.

One image shows a multi-tiered wedding cake, elegantly decorated with the words "Happy Marriage" and the couple's initials. Another photo features a placard displaying their initials, "NF and TB."

A source cited by ETimes revealed that Nargis and Tony took extra care to ensure no pictures were taken of the couple during the ceremony. "It was an extremely private function with only family members and close friends," the source stated.

Following the wedding, the couple is now enjoying their honeymoon in Switzerland. Nargis and Tony, who have been dating for three years, have kept their relationship relatively private. Tony, a Kashmiri-born businessman based in Los Angeles, has largely stayed out of the public eye.

In an earlier, Nargis acknowledged being in a relationship, though she did not specifically mention Tony. She said, "I don't want to go into the details, but yes, I have someone in my life. I am very happy."

She added, "I am a very lucky person that I am loved by many. I am a partner person, so I love to do things with people I care about. And it doesn't have to be just in a relationship. No, I am not an obsessed girlfriend. Everybody who is with me loves my company so much that they miss me when I am not around."

Nargis, originally from the United States, made her Bollywood debut with Rockstar and has since appeared in several films. Her notable works include Madras Cafe, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Saagasam, Azhar, Dishoom and Torbaaz.