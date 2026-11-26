Very rarely do you find characters receiving such immense love that a cameo is extended into a full-fledged role. That's what happened with television actor and reality show winner Gaurav Khanna, whose portrayal of the greenest of green flags, Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, made him a household name.

The actor is back with an interesting middle-aged role, Manav, in Star Plus's new show Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan, but remains grateful for the love he continues to receive for Anuj, a character he hasn't played in two years.

Gaurav Khanna was a part of Anupamaa, where he played the love interest of the titular character, essayed by Rupali Ganguly, from 2021 to late 2024.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, the actor responds to the shadow of his beloved character Anuj Kapadia following him wherever he goes and into every show he does.

He says, "I'm very happy that people remember me through a character I haven't performed for the last two years. They are waiting and they still talk about it. So I must have left some mark in their subconscious somewhere. And I'm very happy that they loved Anuj so much. It was a lovely character, definitely one of the best I have played."

He continues, "But now, you know, I always believe in staying in the present. And right now, I feel Manav is it. The conversation between Manav and Anuj would be, 'Hi brother, what's up?' 'Absolutely fine. What's up with you?' 'Just figuring things out.' I think that's how these two characters would talk to each other in that limited span, without revealing much. If I can say, this would be the conversation between them. It's like that. They are both very similar, yet not very similar. So let the story of Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan unfold."

On Anuj Kapadia Being A Green Flag

Like they say, Anuj Kapadia wasn't just a green flag, as Gen-Z lingo goes, he was an entire green forest. He came with a certain emotional security and unwavering loyalty towards Anupamaa's dreams and ambitions that made every woman want a man like him. He was the ideal Prince Charming.

Interestingly, Gaurav Khanna says he doesn't want to get into the conversation around 'flags' when it comes to Anuj Kapadia.

"I never called anybody any colour flag before, and I would not give any colour now. It's the viewers who saw and assigned the colours and flags. So as long as I can cross the flag post, I'm happy, whichever colour the flag is. The answer is to reach the finishing line," says the actor.

On His Journey So Far

An aspiring actor's life is often a meandering path filled with ups and downs. With an MBA degree and experience in IT marketing, Gaurav Khanna never planned to enter the world of acting, but fate had other ideas.

He appeared in shows such as Bhabhi and Kumkum, gaining recognition through Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, CID and Tere Bin. Then came Anupamaa, which made him a household name, while fans raved about his on-screen chemistry with Rupali Ganguly, further fuelling the craze surrounding the show.

He then went on to win Celebrity MasterChef India and Bigg Boss 19 (2025), and appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (2026), after stepping away from fiction for a while.

In a career spanning decades, has there ever been a bitter moment amid the inevitable setbacks?

Gaurav Khanna says, "I actually never had time to sit and ponder over it. I have always been a guy on the lookout for something new. When I was in the corporate world, I never thought I would become an actor. I stumbled into acting, basically, because there was no plan as such to become an actor in life. Then I started learning on the job, picking up the tricks of the trade along the way."

He recalls how he suddenly decided to do non-fiction television and ended up making one of the most surprising decisions of his career.

He adds, "Then one day, after television, I suddenly thought, let's do non-fiction. And that too, not a very normal kind of non-fiction. I straight away went into a cooking show. All my fans were like, 'Yeh kya kar raha hai?' After achieving that level of television stardom, people wondered what I was doing. But at least I tried something new rather than just saying it. Then after that, I went for Bigg Boss. Again, people were like, 'How can you go to Bigg Boss? You are not that personality.' So I said, 'Don't worry. I will be myself.'"

He reiterates that Bigg Boss was a lovely experience for him, and that audiences appreciated him for playing the game his own way.

"But it was a lovely experience because I feel it was a learning curve for me as an individual. I always thought it was a condensed form of life. And with my experiences throughout my career, I genuinely enjoyed the journey of Bigg Boss. Then when I met Ekta, I couldn't stop myself. I'm an actor who is always on the hunt for good work, and I have no shame in asking for good work. I can knock on any door for good work," concludes Gaurav Khanna.

Gaurav Khanna is currently working on his first project with Ekta Kapoor after 20 years. Titled Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan, the show sees him opposite Shraddha Arya.

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