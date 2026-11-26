Ravi Kishan and Akshay Kumar just proved that a Koffee With Karan episode doesn't need a dramatic revelation to become memorable. Sometimes, all it takes is one very confused pronunciation of Lamborghini. The episode took an unexpectedly hilarious turn when Ravi Kishan was asked to imagine himself as the hero of an urban rom-com, with Akshay Kumar playing the heroine.

“Hi, babe,” Ravi began, before launching into a full-on flirt session. He complimented Akshay, asked him out to Carter Road and suggested they grab a latte at a cafe. Akshay, in his signature swag, was having none of it.

"No, I know people like you. I don't want to go on any road with you," Akshay said.

The exchange became even funnier when Ravi was asked about the car he drives. Trying to name a Lamborghini, he stumbled over the luxury car brand and came up with his own version, “Lamogdi.”

Akshay immediately picked up on it. “You could have said Indian car,” he quipped, which made Ravi laugh.

Ravi wasn't ready to give up on his luxury-car moment. He repeated the name, insisting he liked the car, while Akshay kept roasting him for the pronunciation.

The exchange had the energy of two friends abandoning the interview format and improvising a ridiculous rom-com scene on national television.

During one segment, Ravi taught Akshay his popular dance step. Ravi Kishan's viral signature dance step includes a swag-walk move. As part of the step, you cross one leg over the other while walking and dancing. The actor has repeatedly performed the step at public events and with the paparazzi. It turned into a social media trend, with many celebrities and fans recreating it.

Every Wednesday, Koffee With Karan Season 9 airs a fresh episode on JioHotstar. This will be the last season of the much-loved celebrity chat show.