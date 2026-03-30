Who Is The Real Jameel Jamali? <i>Dhurandhar</i> Made It Seem Like Nabil Gabol, <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Reveals A Twist

Spoilers Ahead: This story contains spoilers related to Dhurandhar 2.

Besides bringing together a massive star cast and mounting a big-scale blockbuster in the Dhurandhar franchise, director Aditya Dhar has also received a lot of praise for blurring the lines between real and reel. Be it true events or real people, the filmmaker has drawn inspiration from the world around him to paint a picture like never before on a large canvas.

One such detail that stood out when Dhurandhar part one released was the cunning politician Jameel Jamali, played by Rakesh Bedi. At the time, a section of social media users pointed out similarities between Jameel Jamali and Pakistani politician of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Nabil Gabol, formerly with Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

But after the release of Dhurandhar 2, Jameel Jamali gained a newfound respect on social media after the film's cracker of a climax revealed that he is an Indian intelligence agent. After this turn of events, the Internet no longer believes that Nabil Gabol was the inspiration behind Jameel Jamali.

A section of social media users is now saying that the character of Jameel Jamali was based on another Pakistani politician named Atlaf Hussain, living in exile in the UK who belongs to the same party as Nabil Gabol.

And the reasons are legit.

NDTV's Aditya Raj Kaul, who also served as a research consultant on Dhurandhar, pointed out the similarities between Jameel Jamali and Atlaf Hussain.

Millions of you have watched #Dhurandhar‌TheRevenge and yet nobody seems to be talking about this gentleman Altaf Hussain! Baccha Hai Tu Mera, Pehchaan toh Le Mere Bachhe! Aa tujhe Fanta Pilaun! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/C0cURXzu6Q — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 29, 2026

If you remember Dhurandhar part one, Yalina Jamali (Sara Arjun) told Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh) how she was born to her father Jameel Jamali when he was 45. She also said her father married her mother who was half his age.

According to Pakistani media reports, Altaf Hussain married when he was 48 and his wife was in 20s. The politician also has a daughter who is in her 20s, much like Yalina.

There are also videos of Atlaf Hussian, founder of Pakistan's Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) party, singing Saare Jahan Se Achha, an Indian patriotic song, in London.

#WATCH London: Founder of Pakistan's Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) party, Altaf Hussain sings 'Saare jahan se acha Hindustan hamara.' pic.twitter.com/4IQKYnJjfB — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2019

In an old interview, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that someone told him that the Indian intelligence agency R&AW had plastered Atlaf Hussain's posters across India back in 2003.

LoL nobody????..it's so obvious.

Just because you have no idea does not mean people have no idea https://t.co/gK29Tgwoor — Exposing Hypocrite (@cri_hypocrite) March 30, 2026

Then, there were some users who always 'knew' that Jameel Jamali is based on Altaf Hussain.

Millions watched #DhurandharTheRevenge, but the real scene-stealer was Altaf Hussain's reference. 😂



“Baccha hai tu mera… pehchaan toh le mere bachhe! Aa tujhe Fanta pilaun!”



If you caught the reference, you know the internet history behind it. Legends never die, they just… — Ajay🇮🇳 (@DailyAjayX) March 29, 2026

I told you it was Altaf Hussain... pic.twitter.com/CzyxllIU8M — Viral (@drviral1123) March 29, 2026

Yes, he's the OG Jameel Jamali.

Rakesh Bedi looks closer to Altaf Hussain than Nabeel Gabol.

Gabol just took the credit post Part 1, and people ran with it.#Dhurandhar2 #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge pic.twitter.com/hz7BwWKTaF — Abhishek rai (@Abhishe74899601) March 29, 2026

Atlaf Hussain's party MQM has dominated politics in Karachi over decades because of its support in the densely populated working class neighbourhoods of Urdu-speaking Muhajirs, who migrated from India when Pakistan was created in 1947.

Recently, Nabil Gabol pledged that he will make his own Dhurandhar movie, tentatively titled 'Lyari Ka Gabbar', to counter Aditya Dhar's narrative.

Atlaf Hussain has yet to respond to social media's claims that the character of Jameel Jamali was based on him.

Also Read | Exclusive: Rakesh Bedi's Dhurandhar Home Is Actually A 9BHK Chandigarh Villa With Spa And Salon