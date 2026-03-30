Advertisement

Who Is The Real Jameel Jamali? Dhurandhar Made It Seem Like Nabil Gabol, Dhurandhar 2 Reveals A Twist

A section of social media users is now saying that the character of Jameel Jamali was based on another Pakistani politician named Atlaf Hussain

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Who Is The Real Jameel Jamali? <i>Dhurandhar</i> Made It Seem Like Nabil Gabol, <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Reveals A Twist
Meet the real Jameel Jamali.
  • Spoiler: In Dhurandhar 2, Jameel Jamali is revealed as an Indian intelligence agent
  • Social media initially linked Jameel Jamali to Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol
  • Users now suggest Jameel Jamali resembles Altaf Hussain, a Pakistani politician in exile
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Spoilers Ahead: This story contains spoilers related to Dhurandhar 2.

Besides bringing together a massive star cast and mounting a big-scale blockbuster in the Dhurandhar franchise, director Aditya Dhar has also received a lot of praise for blurring the lines between real and reel. Be it true events or real people, the filmmaker has drawn inspiration from the world around him to paint a picture like never before on a large canvas.

One such detail that stood out when Dhurandhar part one released was the cunning politician Jameel Jamali, played by Rakesh Bedi. At the time, a section of social media users pointed out similarities between Jameel Jamali and Pakistani politician of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Nabil Gabol, formerly with Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

But after the release of Dhurandhar 2, Jameel Jamali gained a newfound respect on social media after the film's cracker of a climax revealed that he is an Indian intelligence agent. After this turn of events, the Internet no longer believes that Nabil Gabol was the inspiration behind Jameel Jamali.

A section of social media users is now saying that the character of Jameel Jamali was based on another Pakistani politician named Atlaf Hussain, living in exile in the UK who belongs to the same party as Nabil Gabol.

And the reasons are legit.

NDTV's Aditya Raj Kaul, who also served as a research consultant on Dhurandhar, pointed out the similarities between Jameel Jamali and Atlaf Hussain. 

If you remember Dhurandhar part one, Yalina Jamali (Sara Arjun) told Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh) how she was born to her father Jameel Jamali when he was 45. She also said her father married her mother who was half his age.

According to Pakistani media reports, Altaf Hussain married when he was 48 and his wife was in 20s. The politician also has a daughter who is in her 20s, much like Yalina.

There are also videos of Atlaf Hussian, founder of Pakistan's Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) party, singing Saare Jahan Se Achha, an Indian patriotic song, in London.

In an old interview, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that someone told him that the Indian intelligence agency R&AW had plastered Atlaf Hussain's posters across India back in 2003.

Then, there were some users who always 'knew' that Jameel Jamali is based on Altaf Hussain.

Atlaf Hussain's party MQM has dominated politics in Karachi over decades because of its support in the densely populated working class neighbourhoods of Urdu-speaking Muhajirs, who migrated from India when Pakistan was created in 1947.

Recently, Nabil Gabol pledged that he will make his own Dhurandhar movie, tentatively titled 'Lyari Ka Gabbar', to counter Aditya Dhar's narrative.

Atlaf Hussain has yet to respond to social media's claims that the character of Jameel Jamali was based on him.

Also Read | Exclusive: Rakesh Bedi's Dhurandhar Home Is Actually A 9BHK Chandigarh Villa With Spa And Salon

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Dhurandhar 2, Jameel Jamali, Nabil Gabol
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com