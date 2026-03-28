After Being Brutally Trolled, "Real Jameel Jamali" Nabil Gabol Announces His Own Version Of <i>Dhurandhar</i> To Counter Aditya Dhar's Film

Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol has reacted to the online trolling he has been facing following the release of Dhurandhar 2, claiming that a character in the film is based on him.

What's Happening

In a recent interaction with a content creator, Nabil Gabol said that the character of Jameel Jamali, played by Rakesh Bedi, resembles him, particularly since he was the Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Lyari during the time depicted in the story.

He also criticised the way the character was portrayed, especially the twist involving the character being shown as an intelligence operative.

"The truth is that they cannot fight Pakistan or the Pakistani Army, so they created a movie instead. Through this, they have made Lyari internationally famous. The people of Lyari do not care; they are very strong. They used a comedian, Rakesh Bedi, to play my role and portrayed him as Nabil Gabol. Rakesh Bedi later claimed, 'No, I didn't just base it on Nabil Gabol; I made it a general depiction of all Pakistani politicians'. However, in 2007, the MNA of Lyari was Nabil Gabol."

Addressing the trolling directed at him on social media, Gabol added, "I see a lot of trolling on Indian social media asking why Nabil Gabol has gone silent. Well, today is the 26th, and I will give you a powerful response, just as the Pakistani Army responded to you. Just as six of your planes were shot down, I will also give you a proper answer regarding what Lyari actually is."

He further stated that he plans to respond through a film of his own, saying he intends to make a project inspired by his version of events, tentatively titled Lyari Ka Gabbar.

Background

Gabol had earlier voiced similar concerns when the first Dhurandhar film was released. At the time, he had criticised his depiction in the film and expressed dissatisfaction with how his character was shown.

"Jo mera role dikhaya gaya hai, mera role bahut dabbang tha, or dabbang iss tareeke se tha ki inhone mere role ko sahi tareeke se nahi dikhaya (I was very audacious. But they haven't shown me the way I was)."

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the Dhurandhar franchise stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy operating in Karachi's Lyari area. The films also feature Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

The second instalment has emerged as a major box office success, reportedly crossing Rs 1,000 crore worldwide within a week of its release.

