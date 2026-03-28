26/11, Demonetisation To Atiq Ahmed Killing: How Real-Life Events Built The World Of <i>Dhurandhar</i> And Its Sequel

History rarely knocks before entering the cinema. It seeps in, disguises itself, and then suddenly you're watching something that feels too real to be entirely fictional.

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 thrive in that uneasy space. They don't just borrow from reality, they rearrange it, compress it, and weaponise it into a slick, high-stakes narrative where headlines become plot points and national memory becomes motive.

At the heart of Aditya Dhar's duology lies a deliberate blurring of fact and fiction, one where real-life incidents aren't merely referenced, but stitched together to build an expansive, morally complex universe driven by revenge, strategy, and shadow warfare.

Kandahar Hijacking, The Foundation Of Dhurandhar

The foundation of Dhurandhar is laid with one of India's most traumatic aviation crises, the 1999 IC-814 Kandahar hijacking.

When Indian Airlines Flight IC-814 was seized mid-air and eventually taken to Taliban-controlled Kandahar, the country watched helplessly as the government negotiated the release of 176 hostages in exchange for three terrorists, including Masood Azhar.

At 4.53 pm, the Indian Airlines flight IC 814 was hijacked on December 24, 1999.

In the film, this moment isn't just recreated, it is reframed as the genesis of a paradigm shift. The humiliation and helplessness of the crisis become the emotional and political trigger for a new doctrine: one that abandons passive diplomacy in favour of aggressive covert retaliation. The message is clear: this is where restraint begins to fracture.

When Democracy Was Attacked

If Kandahar planted the seed, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack waters it with urgency. The brazen assault on the heart of Indian democracy, carried out by Pakistan-based terror groups, becomes the narrative's turning point.

In Dhar's universe, this is where "Operation Dhurandhar" is formally conceived. Intelligence officials, most notably Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan), recognise that conventional responses are no longer enough.

The attack becomes more than an act of terror. It is framed as a wake-up call that necessitates deep infiltration, long-term planning, and morally ambiguous decisions.

26/11, The Wound That Never Healed

Few events in modern Indian history carry the emotional weight of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Over four days, the city was turned into a war zone, with 166 lives lost and the entire nation watching in real time.

Both films treat 26/11 as their emotional core. Through the use of real footage and intercepted audio, Dhar grounds his narrative in a shared national trauma.

A still from Dhurandhar.

For Hamza (Ranveer Singh), the protagonist, this is not just a moment of horror, it is personal fuel. It justifies his transformation, his ruthlessness, and the ethical lines he chooses to cross.

The attacks also serve a structural purpose: exposing the nexus between terror groups, underworld networks, and intelligence agencies, an ecosystem Hamza is tasked with dismantling from within.

The Lyari Gang Wars, Karachi's Underbelly

If 26/11 provides emotional weight, Lyari provides texture. The real-life gang wars of Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood, dominated by figures like Rehman Dakait and marked by violent turf battles, form the gritty backdrop of both films.

Dhar draws heavily on these events, using them to construct a world in which crime, politics, and intelligence agencies intersect seamlessly.

A still from Dhurandhar 2.

Rehman Dakait's rise and fall, the power vacuum that follows, and the volatile alliances within Lyari mirror Hamza's journey as "Sher-e-Baloch."

Here, the underworld is not just a setting, it is infrastructure. A breeding ground for terror financing, a conduit for intelligence operations, and a stage for betrayal.

Uri Terror Attack And Surgical Strikes

The 2016 Uri terror attack, which killed 19 Indian soldiers, marks another escalation point in the film's timeline. Though not recreated in full, it is referenced as part of a growing pattern of aggression that demands a stronger response.

This response comes in the form of the 2016 surgical strikes, India's cross-border military action targeting terror launch pads. In Dhurandhar 2, these events are woven into the narrative as evidence of a shifting doctrine: from reactive defence to proactive elimination.

Hamza's operations echo this philosophy. His targeted assassinations and covert missions mirror the precision and intent of these real-world strikes, reinforcing the idea that the battlefield has expanded beyond borders.

When Currency Becomes A Weapon

Perhaps the most unexpected real-world event to be reimagined is the 2016 demonetisation. In reality, it was framed as a move against black money and counterfeit currency. In Aditya Dhar's cinematic universe, it becomes something far more strategic.

The films suggest that demonetisation was a calculated strike against a massive counterfeit currency network, allegedly orchestrated to destabilise India's economy and influence elections.

By integrating actual footage of the announcement, Dhar lends authenticity while simultaneously recontextualising its purpose.

Here, economics becomes warfare, and policy becomes plot.

The Shadow Networks

The films delve deep into the mechanics of terror financing, drawing from real allegations surrounding networks like the Khanani & Kalia group. These operations: spanning fake currency, money laundering, and underworld syndicates, are portrayed as the financial backbone of terrorism.

By tying these networks to Karachi's crime ecosystem and figures resembling Dawood Ibrahim (reimagined as "Bade Saheb"), Dhar creates a layered narrative where crime is not incidental to terror, it is essential to it.

A still from Dhurandhar 2.

The Rise Of "Unknown Gunmen"

Another chilling real-world phenomenon incorporated into Dhurandhar 2 is the wave of targeted killings in Pakistan by unidentified assailants, often referred to as "unknown gunmen."

In the film, these assassinations are reframed as part of Hamza's covert operations. The randomness of these killings in reality is replaced with calculated precision. Each elimination contributes to a larger design-destabilising networks, creating power vacuums, and tightening Hamza's grip on the underworld.

The Atiq Ahmed Murder

Few scenes in Dhurandhar 2 are as striking as its recreation of the 2023 killing of Atiq Ahmed. Shot dead on live television while in police custody, the real incident blurred the lines between law enforcement and vigilantism.

Dhar mirrors the incident almost frame-for-frame: the media presence, the sudden violence, the shock. But he reimagines the victim as an ISI-linked operative, embedding the incident within his larger narrative of cross-border conspiracy.

I watched Dhurandhar 2 in a Leicester cinema last night. A lot of popcorn was consumed during the 3.5 hours long movie.



Dhurandhar 2 drops the bomb with that Atiq Ahmed scene! Jail king running empire from inside, fake currency racket, political power play, then the brutal end… pic.twitter.com/rrVjuICP5P — Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) March 20, 2026

It is here that the film's central theme crystallises: when systems fail, someone else steps in, and that someone doesn't play by the rules.

Political Shifts And Symbolism

The films also weave in broader socio-political developments, from the 2014 political shift under Narendra Modi to the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict in 2019. These references are subtle but significant, anchoring the fictional narrative within a recognisable timeline.

They signal a change, not just in governance, but in national mood. A shift towards assertiveness, decisiveness, and, at times, retribution.

Stitching Two Decades Into One Narrative

What makes Dhurandhar and its sequel compelling is not just their use of real events, but the way they compress over two decades of history into a single, cohesive arc. From Kandahar to Karachi, from Parliament to Prayagraj, Dhar constructs a world where every incident feels connected, even if it wasn't in reality.

Hamza becomes the thread that ties it all together. A character who exists in the gaps between these events, filling in the "what ifs" and "what could have beens" with a narrative driven by vengeance and purpose.

Between Myth And Memory

Ultimately, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 are not documentaries, and they never claim to be. But their power lies in how convincingly they borrow from reality to build fiction.

They turn national trauma into narrative momentum, political decisions into plot devices, and historical events into cinematic spectacle. Whether one views them as patriotic myth-making or bold geopolitical storytelling, there's no denying their impact.

Because long after the action fades, what lingers is not just the story, but the uncomfortable realisation of how much of it feels true.

Also Read | How The IC-814 Hijack Unfolded, From Kathmandu To Kandahar