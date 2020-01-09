'Where's Her Knee?': Internet Thinks Kareena Kapoor's Viral Pic Is A Photoshop Fail

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Good Newwz. (courtesy therealkareenakapoor)

Kareena Kapoor has been trending incessantly for a couple of days and not for the right reasons. The actress recently did a photoshoot for a magazine, a picture from which was shared by the magazine on its official Instagram handle. However, a section of the Internet thought that the picture was a Photoshop fail and pointed out that Kareena Kapoor's knees were missing in what they thought was an edited photograph. The comments section of the post was flooded with remarks like "Why, why would you do that. Such a bad Photoshop" and "you should have also tweaked the shadow of the legs, which is being casted on the pillow." Another Instagram user wrote: "Where is her knee?" Another added, "Easy with the Photoshop peeps, my knees are hurting after looking at this photo."

This is not the first time that the Internet flagged a Photoshop fail. Last year, Deepika Padukone did a photoshoot for a jewelry brand, in which the Internet pointed out a Photoshop fail. Comments like "What's with her nose?" and "what's up with Photoshopping your pictures?" were seen on the post.

Coming back to Kareena Kapoor - on the work front, the actress was last seen in the film Good Newwz, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and others. The film has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. She also has Karan Johar's period drama Takht, Angrezi Medium, co-starring Irrfan Khan and Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan, in the pipeline.