'What's With Her Nose?': Internet Flags Deepika Padukone's Photoshop Fail, Outfit Like Sonam Kapoor's

Deepika for an ad shoot; Sonam in Cannes (courtesy L: deepikapadukone, courtesy R: rheakapoor's)

Highlights Deepika recently shot an advert for Tanishq Her stylist shared pictures on Instagram Netizens pointed out her outfit is similar to one of Sonam's Cannes look

Actress Deepika Padukone recently featured in a photoshoot for an advert for jewellery brand Tanishq, photos from which have created quite a stir amongst the fashion police on Instagram. In one of the pictures posted on Shaleena Nathani's Instagram, Deepika can be seen posing in a white pantsuit with a plunging neckline and her outfit reminded the Internet of Sonam Kapoor's Ralph and Russo tuxedo from Cannes: "She's always copying Sonam," read a harsh comment while another user added: "Why does she remind me of Sonam?" Meanwhile, another section of Shaleena's Instafam highlighted: "How much photoshop they have done to her pretty face?"

Deepika Padukone's skin tone and particularly her nose in two of pictures from the photoshoot seemed a bit unreal to netizens, who couldn't help but ask: "What's with her nose?" Comments such as: "Deepika, what's up with photoshopping your pictures?", "bad photoshop" and "too much editing" poured down on Shaleena's feed.

Here are Deepika's pictures from the recently shot advert:

When in Cannes, Sonam Kapoor made her red carpet debut this year looking like this - complete with Chopard accessories.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is often criticised for playing a safe fashion game at international fashion galas but her head-turning Cannes appearances this year appeared to change that idea. She wore an OTT Peter Dundas gown for Day 1 and then styled a lime green Giambattista Valli ruffled gown with a turban for her Day 2 look.

Even international media cheered for Deepika Padukone's 'camp'-inspired look in a Zac Posen gown for the Met Gala this year.

Deepika Padukone has been subjected to brutal trolling in the past. She was previously body-shamed for a Vanity Fair photoshoot and told to "eat a burger" for looking "malnourished." She was also trolled for Maxim's June-July 2017 cover shoot, for which she paired a crop top with high-waist shorts.

