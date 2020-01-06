Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 10: Kareena Kapoor And Akshay Kumar's Film Is 'Speeding Towards Rs 200 Crore'

Good Newwz Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar's latest film Good Newwz "continues to bring great news" at the box office, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The movie is "speeding towards" its Rs 200 crore goal and will most probably cross the Rs 175 crore mark in its second week, stated Mr Adarsh in his report. Good Newwz scored Rs 14.40 crore on Sunday, thus taking the overall collections to Rs 162.10 crore. Sharing the box office performance of the film so far, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Good Newwz continues to bring #GreatNewwz... Scores big [close to Rs 35 cr] in Weekend 2... Should trend very well on weekdays... Will cross Rs 175 cr in Week 2... Speeding towards Rs 200 cr... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr, Sun 14.40 cr. Total: Rs 162.10 cr. India business."

Good Newwz opened to decent numbers on December 27. The film packed a solid total of Rs 17.56 crore on its opening day and scored Rs 127.90 in its first week, stated Taran Adarsh in his reports. However, the film opened to mixed reviews last year and reviewing the film for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave it 2 stars out of five. He wrote in his review: "Akshay, shedding his patriotic change-agent garb for once, makes the most of the bearable lightness of the plot. The roles essayed by Dosanjh and Advani are reduced to Bollywood stereotypes."

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Akshay-Kareena and Kiara-Diljit play couples in the film.