Viral Again: When Kiara Advani 'Used To Teach Little Children, Also Changed Diapers'

Kiara Advani shared this image. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani's candid conversations always strike the right chord with the Internet. Now, an old interview has resurfaced online. In this interview, recorded two years ago, Kiara spoke about the time she used to work at her mother's school. During the interaction with Radio City, the actress was asked if she had been a teacher. To this, Kiara replied, “I was, before I debuted, I worked with my mom in her school. My mom actually has a school for little children. She has a nursery. Not only did I do nursery rhymes and teach little children, but I also changed diapers. I did it all. That is why in Good Newwz and Kabir Singh I had no problems being pregnant since I had a good experience in my job.”

As Kiara Advani mentioned, she has played the role of pregnant woman in Good Newwz (2019) and Kabir Singh (2019), both of which were massive hits. In 2018, while talking about her character in Good Newwz, Kiara told news agency PTI, “I play a Punjabi character and then we have these three inherently Punjabi people. I have started prep work so I can match up to them. All of them are so spontaneous artists and it's a mad comedy. There will be a lot of improvisation, which is going to happen on set so as an actor it is going to be an amazing ride." Good Newwz also featured Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh in significant roles.

Meanwhile, in Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani portrayed the character of Preeti, a college-going girl. However, a particular sequence where Preeti is slapped by Kabir Singh (played by Shahid Kapoor) faced backlash from some viewers. In a 2022 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kiara addressed this issue, stating, “There was a lot of love coming in after the release. But there was this one side that was questioning a lot of important things about the film as well. My opinion has always been very clear and for me deep down it's a love story and the thing about love is that it's the only thing that will allow you to forgive certain behaviours in life.”

“Relationships are very complex and it's very easy for a third person to say ‘get out of that relationship'. But for two people in that relationship, it is another complication altogether,” Kiara Advani added.

Kiara Advani was last seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Up next, she has Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh in the line-up.