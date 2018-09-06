Kiara Advani Considers Good News Colleague Kareena Kapoor 'One Of The Most Iconic Stars'

Kiara Advani was last seen in Lust Stories (Courtesy kiaraaliaadvani)

Highlights I think Kareena Kapoor is a total diva," said Kiara Advani "I would learn so much by working with them," Kiara added Good News also stars Diljit Dosanjh

Kiara Advani is ecstatic about working with Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor in her next project Good News. In an interview to news agency PTI, the 26-year-old actress was all praises for her co-stars Akshay and Kareena and said that she is looking forward to working with them. "There are butterflies in my stomach when I think of working with them. Akshay sir launched me and now to work with him in a film is surreal. I look upto Kareena, I think she is a total diva and one of the most iconic stars of today. I would learn so much by working with them and Diljeet Dosanjh," PTI quoted Kiara as saying.

Kiara Advani will play a Punjabi character in the film and has already started prepping for the role. Speaking about her role in Good News, Kiara added: "I play a Punjabi character and then we have these three inherently Punjabi people. I have started prep work so I can match up to them. All of them are so spontaneous artistes and it's a mad comedy. There will be a lot of improvisation, which is going to happen on set so as an actor it is going to be an amazing ride."

Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar will headline the cast of Good News, which will revolve around a Punjabi married couple trying to have a baby. The film will be directed by Raj Mehta. Akshay Kumar had previously announced the title and the release date of the film on Twitter.

Kiara Advani was last seen in Netflix anthology Lust Stories where she appeared in the segment directed by Karan Johar. Kiara is also part of Karan Johar's Kalank, which also features Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

(With PTI inputs)