Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 9: Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar's Film 'Continues Dream Run' With Rs 147 Crore

Good Newwz Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

Highlights Good Newwz has been directed by Raj Mehta

The film also feature Kiara and Diljit in the lead roles

The film collected Rs 11.70 crore on Saturday

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's new film Good Newwz "continues its dream run" at the box office, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which opened in theatres last year, managed to score Rs 11.70 crore on Saturday and now its total collections have reached Rs 147.70 crore, stated Mr Adarsh in his report. He also reported that the film "has a strong chance of hitting Rs 200 crore" mark. Sharing the box office performance of the film on social media, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Good Newwz continues its dream run... Business jumps yet again on [second] Sat... North circuits outstanding... Nears Rs 150 cr... Has a strong chance of hitting Rs 200 cr... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr. Total: Rs 147.70 cr. #India business."

#GoodNewwz continues its dream run... Biz jumps yet again on [second] Sat... North circuits outstanding... Nears Rs 150 cr... Has a strong chance of hitting Rs 200 cr... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr. Total: Rs 147.70 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 5, 2020

Good Newwz opened to decent review on December 27. Talking about the film's success at the box office, Akshay Kumar told news agency IANS that he is "extremely overwhelmed" with the response. "We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for 'Good Newwz' as it's a subject which had to be shared with the audience. It's an important subject and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts," Akshay said, reported IANS.

Reviewing the movie for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave it 2 stars out of 5 and wrote: "Besides perpetuating the myth of motherhood being the be all and end all of a woman's life, Good Newwz peddles egregiously regressive notions about gender roles in marriage, divisions of class and education, and the nature versus nurture conflict."

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also features Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.