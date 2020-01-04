Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 8: Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar's Film Is 'Unstoppable' With Rs 136 Crore

Good Newwz Box Office: Kareena in a still from the film (courtesy taran_adarsh)

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's new releaseGood Newwz continues it's fabulous box office run with "rock steady" figures, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On it's second Friday, Good Newwz raked in a sum of Rs 8 crore, pushing the total to an impressive sum of Rs 136 crore. Here's what Taran Adarsh wrote in his box office evaluation for the multi-starrer comedy: "Good Newwz is unstoppable... continues to win hearts, woo box office... Records rock-steady numbers on [second] Fri... North circuits superb... Should comfortably cross Rs 150 cr in Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr. Total: Rs 136 cr. India biz."

Akshay Kumar, who reunites with Kareena Kapoor in the movie, told news agency IANS that he's "overwhelmed" with viewers' response: "We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for Good Newwz as it's a subject which had to be shared with the audience. It's an important subject and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts. With this film, I am confident that a movie with good messaging and subject will always fetch success and appreciation," Akshay said. Good Newwz is the story of two couples, who go to the same hospital for IVF (In vitro fertilisation). Owing to their similar surnames - Batras - the hospital authorities mix-up the sperm which leads to a comedy of errors.

Good Newwz opened to mixed reviews last week. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "... With Kareena plunging headlong into the madness that the plot rustles up and not holding back a whit, one can watch the film without worrying too much about the wobbles that tend to mar the ride. Akshay, shedding his patriotic change agent garb for once, makes the most of the bearable lightness of the plot."

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani as the younger couple.