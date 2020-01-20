Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 24: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor's Film 'Flies Past' Rs 200 Crore

Good Newwz Box Office: A still from the film (courtesy taranadarsh)

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's movie Good Newwz, which released in December 2019, has scored "double century" at the box office in over three weeks. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who shared the film's collection figures, wrote: "Good Newwz scores double century... Flies past Rs 200 cr mark... Has had a glorious run in Delhi, NCR, Punjab, Mumbai." Good Newwz has made Rs 201.14 crore in 24 days at the theatres and in doing so, the film has surpassed the lifetime collections of Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal: "Crosses lifetime biz of Mission Mangal... [Week 4] Fri 75 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.89 cr. Total: Rs 201.14 cr. India biz," Mr Adarsh tweeted.

Taran Adarsh also listed down the benchmark achievements by Good Newwz at the box office. The film crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on Day 3 and made Rs 100 crore in less than a week. Rs 150 crore was fetched by Good Newwz in 10 days and now it's achieved the Rs 200 crore feat.

Read Taran Adarsh's post here:

"All smiles everywhere. And thank you for all the love," tweeted Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions produced the movie.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani as a younger couple. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "... With Kareena plunging headlong into the madness that the plot rustles up and not holding back a whit, one can watch the film without worrying too much about the wobbles that tend to mar the ride. Akshay, shedding his patriotic change agent garb for once, makes the most of the bearable lightness of the plot."

The box office is currently being dominated by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which is Ajay Devgn's film on Chhatrapati Shivaji's general Tanaji Malusare. Tanhaji clashed with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak. Tanhaji made Rs 167 crore in 10 days.