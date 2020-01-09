Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 13: Akshay Kumar's Film Inches Closer To Rs 200 Crore Bounty

Good Newwz Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's latest film Good Newwz has started its journey towards Rs 200 crore bounty, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which also features Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles, collected Rs 4.77 crore on Wednesday, thus taking the total score to Rs 177.31 crore, stated Taran Adarsh in his report. He shared the box office performance of the film on social media and wrote: "Good Newwz crosses Rs 175 cr... Faces multiple new films tomorrow [Fri]... Business in Week 3 pivotal, since it begins its journey towards Rs 200 cr... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr, Sun 14.40 cr, Mon 5.40 cr, Tue 5.04 cr, Wed 4.77 cr. Total: Rs 177.31 cr. India business."

Good Newwz revolves around the lives of two couples, who try to conceive babies via IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation). In case you haven't seen the film yet, take a look at its trailer:

Good Newwz opened to decent reviews last month. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "The cast members constitute the spark that keeps Good Newwz from sinking irretrievably into vacuity. The actors, not the least Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra, turn in spirited performances that enliven scenes by delivering the corniest of lines with conviction."

Earlier, talking about his film's success at the box office, Akshay Kumar told news agency IANS: "We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for 'Good Newwz' as it's a subject which had to be shared with the audience."

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. .