Good Newwz Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor's Film Makes A 'Fantastic' Score Of Rs 127.90 Crore

It's good news for Good Newwz. The Karan Johar produced comedy, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, has raked in an impressive sum of almost Rs 128 crore on its first week, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On the New Year holiday, Good Newwz improved its numbers and scored over Rs 22 crore while on Thursday, the film made Rs 10 crore, pushing the total to a whopping sum of Rs 127.90 crore. Here's what Mr Adarsh wrote in his box office report card for Good Newwz: "Good Newwz puts up a fantastic show in Week 1... Metros terrific... Multiplexes of Tier-2 cities very good... Emerges HIT... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr, Wed 22.50 cr, Thu 10.80 cr. Total: Rs 127.90 cr. India biz."

Taran Adarsh also highlighted that Good Newwz has the added advantage of a clear run for two weeks with no big releases this week. Taran Adarsh predicted that Good Newwz is expected to touch Rs 150 crore in the second weekend. "With no major film this week, it's advantage Good Newwz for one more week... Should hit Rs 150 cr in Weekend 2... Target Rs 200 cr can be achieved *if* it trends well on weekdays, which, in turn, will help programming in Week 3, when Tanhaji, Chhapaak and Darbar arrive," wrote Mr Adarsh.

Meanwhile, an ecstatic Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions produced Good Newwz, tweeted this:

Good Newwz will be joined by Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji on January 10 while Rajinikanth's Darbar releases on January 9.